Man arrested after Virginia Beach police officer struck by bullet during struggle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was arrested for attempting to disarm a Virginia Beach police officer during a struggle Thursday morning.
According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, the incident happened at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital when 28-year-old William Deloatche grabbed an officer's gun and attempted to disarm him.
A struggle ensued between the officer and Deloatche. Additional officers tried to help and handcuff Deloatch, however, VBPD said Deloatche was "determined to disarm the officer."
During the struggle, police said Deloatche was unsuccessful at removing the handgun from the officer's holster, but the gun went off, hitting the officer in the "lower extremities."
According to the police, the officer has a minor injury and was released from the hospital.
On Friday, police announced Deloatche was charged with attempting to disarm a police officer and malicious assault of a police officer.
Police Chief Paul Neudigate released the following statement:
“For the second time in recent months, an individual has assaulted and tried to disarm a uniformed Virginia Beach Police Officer. We are extremely fortunate that training and determination kept our officers from being killed. At a time when law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty across this nation are on the increase, we need our community to send a message that attacks on our police officers cannot continue, and that when they do that there will be certain and substantial consequences.”