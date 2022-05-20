Man arrested after Virginia Beach police officer struck by bullet during struggle

During the struggle, VBPD said the man was unsuccessful at removing the gun from the officer's holster; however, the gun did fire, hitting the officer.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was arrested for attempting to disarm a Virginia Beach police officer during a struggle Thursday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, the incident happened at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital when 28-year-old William Deloatche grabbed an officer's gun and attempted to disarm him.

A struggle ensued between the officer and Deloatche. Additional officers tried to help and handcuff Deloatch, however, VBPD said Deloatche was "determined to disarm the officer."

During the struggle, police said Deloatche was unsuccessful at removing the handgun from the officer's holster, but the gun went off, hitting the officer in the "lower extremities."

According to the police, the officer has a minor injury and was released from the hospital.

On Friday, police announced Deloatche was charged with attempting to disarm a police officer and malicious assault of a police officer.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate released the following statement: