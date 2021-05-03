Mathews County man gets life in prison for producing child porn

A jury convicted 54-year-old William Hooper of conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, and coercion and enticement of a child.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Mathews County man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for "engaging in a conspiracy to produce child pornography in connection with a purported 'teen modeling' endeavor," according to a news release from Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Court records say 54-year-old William Hooper conspired with 54-year-old Jennifer Hutchens of Gloucester to produce sexually abusive images of two underage girls in April and May 2019. Hooper and Hutchens also coerced one of the girls to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

The Mathews County Sheriff's Office initially charged Hooper with human trafficking, manufacturing child porn, and solicitation of the prostitution of a minor under 16 years old late last year.

He was arrested in La Plata, Maryland, and extradited to Mathews County.

Deputies said a victim under the age of 16 was alone on a yacht that was owned by Hooper but registered to his business the Williams Wharf Oyster Company, LLC.

The Sheriff's Office said Hooper suggested the girl take pornographic pictures of herself in exchange for money. Other graphic material involving other unidentified victims was also found by deputies.

Evidence presented at the trial also found that Hutchens recruited other underage girls to participate in what Hooper called "teen modeling."

These girls' families were struggling financially and Hooper promised they would be compensated for their "work." Hooper also sexually abused one of the girls.

Last year, a jury convicted Hooper of conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, and coercion and enticement of a child.