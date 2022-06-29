Norfolk man arrested after barricade situation with Franklin police

The man reportedly had two guns and was threatening a woman.

FRANKLIN, Va. — A Norfolk man threatened a woman with a gun and barricaded himself inside a home on Tuesday, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Police said the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on June 28. Officers responded to the 600 block of Cameron Street after getting reports of a man with two guns threatening a woman.

The woman was able to leave the home, while the man stayed inside.

When police got to the scene, 34-year-old William Murphy reportedly barricaded himself in the building and refused to respond to authorities.

The Virginia State Police Tactical Team went to help Franklin police, and Murphy was taken into custody without incident.

Murphy was charged with the following: