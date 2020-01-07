Williamsburg man arrested after allegedly offering girl money for sex, spitting on police officers

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Police Department has arrested and charged a 28-year-old man with taking indecent liberties with a child, and three counts of assault and battery of a police officer.
A report from the department alleges Mills offered two females money for sex on June 21 - one of them, a juvenile.
Police said they encountered Matthew Mills, of Williamsburg, around 2:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Richmond Road, when responding to a call about the solicitation.
A spokesman for the police department said Mills tried to walk away when investigators showed up, and when they told him he was being investigated for soliciting sex from a child, Mills resisted arrest.
The report claims Mills spit on two police officers, and kicked one officer in the mouth when they were trying to get him into the back of a police car. The officer involved sustained minor injuries.
When Mills arrived at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, he was charged with three felony counts of assault and battery of a police officer, and two misdemeanor counts of solicitation.
Tuesday, Mills was charged with an additional felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child.