Williamsburg man arrested after allegedly offering girl money for sex, spitting on police officers

Matthew Mills, of Williamsburg, was arrested on June 21 after allegedly soliciting sex from two women (one of them a juvenile) and resisting arrest.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Police Department has arrested and charged a 28-year-old man with taking indecent liberties with a child, and three counts of assault and battery of a police officer.

A report from the department alleges Mills offered two females money for sex on June 21 - one of them, a juvenile.

Police said they encountered Matthew Mills, of Williamsburg, around 2:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Richmond Road, when responding to a call about the solicitation.

A spokesman for the police department said Mills tried to walk away when investigators showed up, and when they told him he was being investigated for soliciting sex from a child, Mills resisted arrest.

The report claims Mills spit on two police officers, and kicked one officer in the mouth when they were trying to get him into the back of a police car. The officer involved sustained minor injuries.

When Mills arrived at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, he was charged with three felony counts of assault and battery of a police officer, and two misdemeanor counts of solicitation.