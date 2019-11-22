WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Eight people were arrested as part of the Williamsburg Police Department and the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force's first phase of a months-long undercover investigation that involved a narcotics round-up.

Police said the drugs seized during this investigation included cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, THC oil, and marijuana. A firearm was also recovered.

The investigation started when officers received information from community members about individuals delivering illegal narcotics to Williamsburg.

“We are thankful that we have community members that trust us enough to share this type of information with the police so that together, we can make our community a safer place for all," Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn said in a press release. "I commend these courageous citizens. I would also like to express my appreciation for the steadfast efforts by our investigators and the assisting Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force members whose brave efforts allowed us to develop charges and make apprehensions without incident.”

Here's the list of individuals charged in the investigation (mug shots below):

William Deon Binns , 26, 3 counts of Distribution of Schedule II Substance; 3 counts of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance

, 26, 3 counts of Distribution of Schedule II Substance; 3 counts of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance Carla Redcross Caldwell , 55, 2 counts of Distribution of Schedule II Substance; Attempt to Distribute Schedule II Substance; 2 counts of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance

, 55, 2 counts of Distribution of Schedule II Substance; Attempt to Distribute Schedule II Substance; 2 counts of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance Antonio Lamont Redcross , 36, 2 counts of Distribution of Schedule II Substance; Attempt to Distribute Schedule II Substance; 2 counts of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance

, 36, 2 counts of Distribution of Schedule II Substance; Attempt to Distribute Schedule II Substance; 2 counts of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance John Richard Atterberry II , 41, 2 counts of Distribution of Schedule II Substance

, 41, 2 counts of Distribution of Schedule II Substance Christopher Cary , 42, Distribution of Schedule II Substance; Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance

, 42, Distribution of Schedule II Substance; Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance Logan Edward Thomas , 33, Distribution of Schedule I Substance; Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance

, 33, Distribution of Schedule I Substance; Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance Erin Alexis Sebert , 19, Distribution of Schedule I Substance; Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance

, 19, Distribution of Schedule I Substance; Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance Annabel Del Valle, 48 years, 2 counts of Possession of Schedule II Substance; Possession of a Firearm While Unlawfully Possessing a Schedule I or II Substance

Six of the eight have been arrested. Christopher Cary and Logan Edward Thomas have been charged, but haven't been arrested yet. Police are still searching for them.

Police said this is an ongoing effort, and they are expecting additional charges in the future. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.

The Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force is a regional law enforcement drug task force is made up of the following jurisdictions: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, Mathews County Sheriff’s Office, Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, James City County Police, Williamsburg Police, Poquoson Police, and the Virginia State Police.

