Williamsburg police search for man who got into car with children outside hospital, started to drive away

He got into the car, started backing away, and then jumped back out before driving any farther. The children weren't hurt, and the car wasn't damaged, police say.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg police are looking for a man who started to drive away with a car full of children that was idling outside the Riverside Doctors' Hospital emergency room on Sunday.

John Heilman, a spokesman for the Williamsburg Police Department, said this would have been around 5 a.m. on June 5.

Investigators think the man walked over to the hospital from a nearby 7-Eleven and noticed the car that still had an engine running in the parking lot.

Four children were sitting in the car.

Heilman said he got into the car, started backing out of the space, and then jumped back out before driving any farther. It's possible he ran back to the 7-Eleven.

The children weren't hurt, and the car wasn't damaged.

Police are treating this as an abduction and motor vehicle larceny investigation.

The man was seen wearing a brown t-shirt, black shorts, white and red basketball-style shoes, and was carrying a red gas can when he got into the car. He's described as having brown, receding hair and a short brown beard, and being about 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

If you know anything that could help police investigate this incident, please call Williamsburg police at 757-220-2331 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Crime Line tipsters can stay anonymous.