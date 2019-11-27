WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public's help tracking down a suspect of an alleged rape.

Officials said they are looking for 33-year-old Melvin Alonso Sandoval-Martinez. He's accused of raping a woman on November 12, 2019, in the 100 block of Merrimac Trail.

Williamsburg Police Department has felony warrants on file for Rape and Object Sexual Penetration.

Police said Sandoval was last seen on November 15 in the 100 Block of Merrimac Trail in the City of Williamsburg. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Officers described the 33-year-old as a Hispanic male who stands at 5"6' tall and weighs about 174 pounds. He has various tattoos including the Cancer Zodiac sign tattooed on the back of his neck.

Anyone with information about Sandoval's whereabouts is asked to call police on the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

