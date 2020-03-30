Williamsburg police seek man accused of attempted murder

Police say Tito Jamar Brown, of Williamsburg, is suspected of shooting at a newspaper delivery driver in 2019.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg police are looking for Tito Brown, 23, of Williamsburg. Brown is accused of attempted murder.

Police say Brown is suspected of shooting at a newspaper delivery driver in the 300 block of Roland Street on May 12, 2019.

Brown is a 5'9 black man who weighs approximately 150 lbs.

Police say if you see him, call 911 and do not approach him - he should be considered "armed and dangerous."