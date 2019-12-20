WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City Manager Lee Garrity confirmed two people were killed and two people were wounded in a shooting inside the city's sanitation department early Friday morning.

Several law enforcement officers responded to the scene at the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal building at 2000 Lowery Street around 6:30 a.m.

Dwight Black is a sanitation worker. He tells WFMY News 2 he arrived at work and saw everyone running for their lives.

"It's really tragic. I was getting ready to go in, when I opened the door to go in, they ran."

Another sanitation worker who did not want to be on camera said he heard about eight gunshots.

Winston-Salem Police say the situation is stable and the public is not in danger.

Garrity said the two people who were wounded have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The SBI is investigating. Police would not confirm if an officer was involved in the shooting. They plan to release more details during a 2 p.m. press conference. We will stream the live update online and on our Facebook page.

Mayor Allen Joines released the following statement:

”On behalf of the City Council, I want to express how deeply saddened we are by the tragic event that occurred this morning involving employees at our Sanitation facility on Lowery Street. Although we do not yet have confirmed details about the incident, our thoughts and prayers are with the employees involved, their families, and their co-workers. We remain dedicated to continuing to ensure that all city employees have a safe and secure workplace.”

