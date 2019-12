A woman is out on bond after being arrested and charged with child endangering.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Coral Phillips was with a woman who overdosed in front of her four-year-old son.

Phillips was then accused of hiding the white powdery substance the woman took instead of getting medical help.

Court documents say the woman's son wound up going to a neighbor's apartment asking for help.

Phillips pleaded not guilty and is out on an OR bond.