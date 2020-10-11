Woman accused of shooting man during domestic situation in Virginia Beach

Officers found a man inside a home on Whirlaway Road with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries weren't serious. A 50-year-old woman was charged in the shooting.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police arrested a 50-year-old woman who's accused of shooting a man during a domestic disturbance at a home in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

Kristie L. Hollingsworth was charged with felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within a building as well as domestic assault and battery.

The charges stem from a domestic case police were called to late Saturday night in the 5500 block of Whirlaway Road.

Officers found a man inside a home on that block with multiple gunshot wounds. They tried to render aid to the victim at the scene. Medics ended up taking him to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.