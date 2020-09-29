Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in Kill Devil Hills

Katherine Denny was given a $10,000 bond after a 48-hour hold for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Kill Devil Hills police arrested a woman for stabbing her boyfriend at the Oyster Point Condo complex at 700 Skipjack Lane on Saturday.

Officers arrived at the scene and provided aid to the victim. He was sent to the hospital for his injuries. Police haven't said how badly he was hurt.

Katherine Denny, 34, was arrested at the scene. Police said probable cause determined that she had stabbed her boyfriend.

Denny was sent to Dare County Detention Center, but no bond was set at the time of the arrest due to North Carolina's 48-hour custody rule for domestic violence-related crimes.

Officials said this is done to provide a "cooling-off' period and allows the domestic violence survivor time to take steps to protect themselves. Once the hold ended, Denny was given a $10,000 bond.