Woman accused of shooting 2 people in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman was arrested and faces several charges for allegedly shooting two people in Portsmouth on June 30, according to police.

Brittany Hines, 25, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened in the 10th block of Pine Needles Circle. That's where a man and woman both were shot, the Portsmouth Police Department said.

The two were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive.

If you know anything that can help, call the police department at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

People can also submit an anonymous tip through P3 Tips or visit their website. Tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court.