Woman arrested, charged after altercation with Suffolk hotel worker, shot fired

Suffolk Police says Trudy A. Bullock, 58, is being charged after she allegedly waved a gun at a man and shot. It happened at Quality Inn on Holland Rd.

Detectives say a Suffolk woman is being charged after gunshots let off Wednesday at a hotel located just off U.S. Highways 58 and 13.

Suffolk Police said they got a call around 1:13 p.m. about a person who had a gun in 1500 block of Holland Road. That's a Quality Inn & Suites hotel.

When authorities arrived at the hotel, they found a man who worked at the facility and 58-year-old Trudy Anne Bullock, a woman accused of brandishing a gun at the man and shooting it.

The officers said the woman allegedly pulled the gun out of her car and pointed it at the man while threatening him. That's when the man allegedly tried to get the gun her and that's how the shot was fired.

According to police, a verbal altercation led up to the incidents.

Bullock was taken to the Magistrate's Office and her charges include: Brandishing of a Firearm, Discharge a Firearm Within 1000 Feet of Kilby Shores Elementary School, Reckless Handling of a Firearm and Attempted Malicious Wounding.

She has since been released on bond.