Woman arrested weeks after Princeton Place murder in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Friday, Portsmouth police announced they had made an arrest related to a Portsmouth murder that happened on May 22.
A spokesperson said Samantha Ann Barfield, 53, was arrested on August 5, and charged with second degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
These charges came after officers investigated a shooting that happened in the 3700 block of Princeton Place shortly before 3 a.m. on May 22.
When police got to the scene that morning, they found 54-year-old Oliver W. Reid, Jr. shot in the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not have any other information on the situation surrounding Reid's death, or Barfield's charges.