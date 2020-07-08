Woman arrested weeks after Princeton Place murder in Portsmouth

On August 7, Portsmouth Police announced that officers had made an arrest related to a murder that happened on May 22.

A spokesperson said Samantha Ann Barfield, 53, was arrested on August 5, and charged with second degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

These charges came after officers investigated a shooting that happened in the 3700 block of Princeton Place shortly before 3 a.m. on May 22.

When police got to the scene that morning, they found 54-year-old Oliver W. Reid, Jr. shot in the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.