Virginia Beach woman arrested after police say she shot at multiple vehicles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police have taken a woman into custody after they received a call for shots fired and damage to vehicles
On Friday, police responded to the 4100 block of Thalia Station Circle and found Leiha McTyeire leaving the scene.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and took McTyeire into custody. They found a gun in her car, and said multiple vehicles had been shot at.
"Outstanding work by the responding officers and detectives led to the quick arrest of a citizen who fired a handgun into multiple unoccupied vehicles," VBPD said on Twitter.
According to a news release by the police department, two warrants were already out for McTyeire and she's been charged with five additional charges.
Those charges are:
- Felony Destruction of Property
- Misdemanor Destruction of Property
- Reckless Handling of a Firearm
- Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place
- Leaving a Firearm Accessible to a Child
McTeyeire is now being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.