Virginia Beach woman arrested after police say she shot at multiple vehicles

Leiha McTyeire was arrested on several charges, including leaving a firearm accessible to a child.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police have taken a woman into custody after they received a call for shots fired and damage to vehicles

On Friday, police responded to the 4100 block of Thalia Station Circle and found Leiha McTyeire leaving the scene.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and took McTyeire into custody. They found a gun in her car, and said multiple vehicles had been shot at.

"Outstanding work by the responding officers and detectives led to the quick arrest of a citizen who fired a handgun into multiple unoccupied vehicles," VBPD said on Twitter.

According to a news release by the police department, two warrants were already out for McTyeire and she's been charged with five additional charges.

Those charges are:

Felony Destruction of Property

Misdemanor Destruction of Property

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place

Leaving a Firearm Accessible to a Child