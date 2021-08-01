x
Crime

Virginia Beach woman arrested after police say she shot at multiple vehicles

Leiha McTyeire was arrested on several charges, including leaving a firearm accessible to a child.
Credit: Evan Watson (13News Now)
A Virginia Beach Police car outside the law enforcement training facility in Virginia Beach on May 4, 2021.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police have taken a woman into custody after they received a call for shots fired and damage to vehicles

On Friday, police responded to the 4100 block of Thalia Station Circle and found Leiha McTyeire leaving the scene. 

Officers conducted a traffic stop and took McTyeire into custody. They found a gun in her car, and said multiple vehicles had been shot at. 

"Outstanding work by the responding officers and detectives led to the quick arrest of a citizen who fired a handgun into multiple unoccupied vehicles," VBPD said on Twitter. 

According to a news release by the police department, two warrants were already out for McTyeire and she's been charged with five additional charges. 

Those charges are:

  • Felony Destruction of Property
  • Misdemanor Destruction of Property
  • Reckless Handling of a Firearm
  • Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place
  • Leaving a Firearm Accessible to a Child

McTeyeire is now being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond. 

