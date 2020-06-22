Woman arrested for child neglect, probation violation

She told police her 3- and 4-year-old children were staying in a hotel room with an adult relative. Officers found them unattended, charged her with neglect.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg Police said Monday they arrested a woman for two felony warrants of child neglect and one count of violation of probation after discovering her at the scene of an unrelated investigation.

Ladrea Caldwell was wanted by James City County for violating probation.

She told officers her 3- and 4-year-old children were staying in a hotel room with an adult family member.

Officers called Child Protection Service when they went to the room, and found the two children unsupervised in an unsafe environment. They were not injured, and no property was damaged.