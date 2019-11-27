GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — A woman was arrested in Gloucester County in connection to a human trafficking and child porn investigation in Mathews County.

Police said 52-year-old Jennifer Mae Hutchens was arrested on November 27 for her connection to a human trafficking and child porn investigation out of Mathews County involving William "Billy" Hooper.

It isn't clear what role Hutchens played, but she faces multiple charges.

Police charged her with:

Human Trafficking

Receiving Money for Procuring Person

Receive Money from Earnings

Aiding Prostitution Under Age 18

Indecent Liberties with Children

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Police said Hooper propositioned a young girl that worked for him to take pornographic photos on his yacht in exchange for money.

The investigation uncovered graphic material involving Hooper and the girl and graphic material involving other children.

Hooper was arrested on November 22 in La Plata, Maryland. He's being extradited back to Mathews County.

Mathews County Sheriff’s Office

