Woman arrested for trying to hit Norfolk officer with car, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was arrested for trying to hit a police officer with a vehicle Monday afternoon, the Norfolk Police Department said.

Alex J. Sinclair, 22, was charged with malicious wounding, two counts of assault on law enforcement, hit-and-run, eluding police, two counts of vandalism and reckless driving.

The investigation began when police responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the 1000 block of Bland Street, which is near the Norview area of Norfolk.

While police were out there, around 1 p.m., Sinclair tried to hit an officer with her car, according to the police department.

The police department said officers chased Sinclair's vehicle to the 1100 block of Tidewater Drive, around four miles away, where she was taken into custody.