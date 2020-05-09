Woman charged with arson after allegedly setting vehicle on fire in Suffolk

Terri Anne Hill, 47, of Suffolk, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with arson in connection with the Aug. 10 incident. She allegedly set a vehicle on fire.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office charged a woman with arson after she allegedly set a vehicle on fire.

Emergency Communications received a report on the morning of Aug. 10 that a vehicle was found in a ditch in the 2700 block of Copeland Avenue.

Suffolk Police arrived at the scene and found an empty vehicle with fire damage inside.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office took on the investigation.