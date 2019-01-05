A grand jury indicted Catherine Seals Wednesday for the murder of a 4-year-old boy.

Investigators said Larkin Carr was unconscious inside a home on Sangamon Avenue on November 12, 2018. A paramedic said the 4-year-old had no pulse and bruises on roughly 60 percent of his body.

The medical examiner's office determined that Carr died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen.

Seals was dating Carr's father. Norfolk police said she would leave Carr in the care of her 14-year-old son sometimes. The teenager is facing a Second Degree Murder charge.

Besides directly indicting Seals for Felony Homicide (Second Degree Murder), the grand jury returned a true bill indictment Wednesday on an earlier charge of Felony Child Neglect.

