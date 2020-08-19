Woman convicted after 100 dead, sick animals found in home

Lisa Hokaj-Ross, 53, pleaded guilty to 24 counts of animal cruelty on Tuesday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia woman accused of having more than 100 dead and sick animals in her home has been convicted of multiple animal cruelty charges.

The Virginian Pilot reports that 53-year-old Lisa Hokaj-Ross pleaded guilty to the 24 counts on Tuesday.

Court documents show Animal Control officers executed a search warrant at Hokaj-Ross’s Virginia Beach home last spring, where they had conducted similar searches and discovered dead and live animals in the past.