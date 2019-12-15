Phoenix police say a 68-year-old woman has died from her injuries after being stabbed in her driveway by her son on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the stabbing call near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road around 10:15 a.m. Saturday and the woman was found in the front yard of the home and taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her son, Terry Driescher Jr., 47, barricaded himself in the house. He was eventually found in the home and taken into custody.

Driescher Jr. was booked into 4th Avenue Jail for murder.