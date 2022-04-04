Man wanted for murder after woman found shot, killed in Chesapeake

Detectives said Ben Wynkoop, 46, may be in a 2012 Silver Nissan Frontier, which has Virginia tags UZZ-3377. They consider him armed and "extremely dangerous."

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said it needed help to find an accused murderer after police found a woman shot and killed inside a home Monday.

Police said officers went to a home in the 600 block of Willow Oak Dr. after they received a call about a domestic dispute. When officers got to the house in the Fentress area of the city, they saw a woman dead just inside the home. Because of that, the police department said they initiated a tactical situation until investigators could find everyone who may have been connected to the original incident to which they responded. Members of the SWAT team cleared the house.

Ben Matthew Wynkoop, 46, is charged with First-degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. Police say he is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about his where he is, contact police immediately by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by submitting an anonymous online tip by clicking here.