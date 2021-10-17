Woman dead after shooting in Newport News, police investigating

According to a release, police received the call that there had been a shooting in the 1200 block of 29th Street at 2:26 p.m.

Author's note: The video above is on file from July 29, 2021.

The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead today.

According to a release, police received the call that there had been a shooting in the 1200 block of 29th Street at 2:26 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman inside a home who had died. No names have been released at this time.