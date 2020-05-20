Woman faces more charges in connection to stabbing that hurt two police officers

Shanitta Cuffee now faces three counts of accessory after the fact in an attempted homicide after four people, including two officers, were stabbed in Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police have filed more charges in connection to an incident where four people were stabbed, including two police officers, in Suffolk.

The stabbing happened on Sunday, May 10 after police tried to serve an emergency custody order to 39-year-old Travis Dionne Butler.

Butler then pulled out a knife and stabbed four people. The victims were all in serious condition when they were taken to the hospital.

Three were released soon after, but an officer remained there for a time to undergo further treatment. That officer has since been released.

On Wednesday, May 20, police served additional charges to a woman connected to the case.

Shanitta Nicole Cuffee, 33, was initially arrested on May 11 for reckless care for a child, cruelty and injuries to children as well as assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.

Cuffee now faces three counts accessory after the fact in an attempted homicide.