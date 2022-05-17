Woman fatally shot on Little Creek Road in Norfolk, police say

The incident happened in the 1400 block of West Little Creek Road, which is close to Hampton Boulevard.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of West Little Creek Road, which is close to where the road intersects with Hampton Boulevard. Police got the report around 4:10 p.m.

They haven't shared the victim's name, or said what might have led up to the shooting.

The police department said it will release more information when it becomes available.