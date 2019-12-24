ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A Clarendon County woman has been charged with forging more than $13,000 in checks from a former employer.

Meagan Cheek, 33, of Summerton, is charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, five counts of forgery with a value under $10,000 and one count of petit larceny.

Deputies say the owners of Lakeside Landscaping began noticing discrepancies in the company's financial records, which resulted in Cheek being fired in November.

Investigators say they have traced stolen checks to businesses in both Clarendon and Orangeburg County, where the checks were cashed.

Cheek was taken into earlier this month custody after being delayed at a Clarendon County bank where employees became suspicious of the checks being presented, according to deputies.

“This woman was taking from the very people who gave her a job,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “When she gets fired, she goes back after hours to steal more.”

The amount forged in the name of the business is believed to be around $13,439, according to the incident report.

Bond was set on Cheek at $7,500 cash or surety during a hearing Monday.