Woman found dead in Norfolk after man confessed to killing: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman was found dead in Norfolk after a man confessed to killing her in Portsmouth, according to the Portsmouth Police Dept.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident near the 1500 block of Wilcox Avenue at around 6 a.m.

At the scene, officers reportedly found a man that said he'd killed someone.

At the same time, troopers with the Virginia State Police were investigating a death near I-264 and Brambleton Avenue. That's where officials said a woman was found dead.

Upon investigation, police determined the woman had been at the Wilcox location.

Police have yet to identify the woman and are working to find her next of kin.

A suspect is in custody, according to police.