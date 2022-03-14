Norfolk police investigate killing after woman found dead inside home in Young Terrace

The Norfolk Police Department tweeted that the homicide investigation was taking place at a home which is in Young Terrace.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it was working to determine who killed a woman who was found dead Tuesday afternoon.

Officers tweeted that they emergency dispatchers received a call around 4:25 p.m. after someone found her body inside a home in the 500 block of E. Olney Road. The home is in the Young Terrace neighborhood.

The tweet from the department classified the case as a homicide investigation.

If you know anything that could help detectives solve this case, call the Norfolk Police Department or reach out to the area's Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters to the Crime Line can stay anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward.