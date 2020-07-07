Woman found shot and killed in Hampton Monday night

When responders got to the scene around 11:30 p.m., they found a 56-year-old woman who appeared to have been hit by shots fired into the house.

HAMPTON, Va. — A release from the Hampton Police Division said a woman shot and killed Monday night in the 100 block of Aspenwood Drive.

She was taken to a hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The release said police were still working to determine a motive in the crime.