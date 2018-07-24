NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A woman suffered minor injuries after shots were fired in a Newport News neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to Guenevere Court shortly before 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they met a 54-year-old woman who said she was outside when she heard several gunshots. That's when one of the shots grazed her foot. She refused medical treatment.

Police also learned a vehicle occupied by two adults had been struck by the gunfire, but neither person inside was hurt.

No suspect information is available at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

