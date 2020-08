The shooting happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Granby St.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police say a woman has life-threatening injuries after someone shot her in the 700 block of Granby St. in Norfolk.

That's near the Norfolk Scope Arena.

Police said the call came in at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.