Woman hit by gunfire in shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman was hit by gunfire after a shooting in Hampton Tuesday night.

Police said a shooting was called in around 11:03 p.m. in the 400 block of Melville Road.

During that time, a 19-year-old woman walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Her injury is not considered life-threatening.

Police said the woman was hit by gunfire outside a home where a large party was happening.

Multiple cars in the area were also hit by gunfire.

Police said there is no suspect information. They are still investigating the incident.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.