Woman arrested after hitting Virginia Beach police cruiser, flees scene

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman is facing numerous charges after she allegedly struck a marked Virginia Beach police cruiser -- injuring an officer -- and then fleeing the scene.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said the crash happened just after midnight on July 15 at the intersection of North Witchduck Road and Aragona Boulevard.

An officer was hurt in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the officer is in stable condition.

Investigators said the driver, 46-year-old Holley Thomas, fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

Thomas is charged with DUI 2nd offense, felony hit and run, as well as some traffic infractions.