Woman hurt in early morning Portsmouth shooting

It happened on Bainbridge Avenue in the city's Cradock neighborhood before 5 a.m. Sunday.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department detectives say someone shot and injured a woman early this morning in the city’s Cradock neighborhood.

It happened on Bainbridge Avenue.

Investigators say officers got the call around 5 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found the woman hurt, with a gunshot wound. Medics took her to the hospital.

Several police cars and forensics officers responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Police have said very little about the incident. We don't know the severity of the woman's injuries, nor anything about the shooter or their motivation.

This morning's shooting marked the fourth shooting in the city, this weekend. Three separate shootings on Friday left one woman dead and four others hurt.

Two women were hurt and one woman killed in a shooting at Dale Drive and Columbus Avenue – that’s near Deep Creek Boulevard. The victim is 31-year-old Erica Atkins.

Earlier that evening on Horne Avenue, investigators say someone shot a 52-year-old man in the abdomen.

And on Effingham Street. Police say someone shot and injured a man. The shooting happened not far from St. John Baptist Church.