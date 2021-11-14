Police seek information on Portsmouth shooting that left a woman injured

Police received a call at 3:26 p.m. that there had been a woman near the 4000 block of George Washington Highway with a gunshot wound.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 15, 2021.

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured.

Police received a call at 3:26 p.m. that there had been a woman near the 4000 block of George Washington Highway with a gunshot wound that was considered to be non-life threatening.

Officers then found the victim at a local hospital receiving care. Her condition and identity are not known at this time.

If you have any information about this event that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated when we receive more information.