Woman injured after shooting in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night on Atlantis Drive just off Birdneck Road.
One woman is injured and receiving treatment as a result of the shooting.
The suspect is at large as of the police's last update.
13News Now has reached out for an update on the incident and will update this story as soon as we have more information.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. People can also submit an online tip using P3 Tips.