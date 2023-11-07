Woman injured after shooting in Virginia Beach, police say

The VBPD is investigating a shooting that happened Monday night on Atlantis Drive just off Birdneck Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night on Atlantis Drive just off Birdneck Road.

One woman is injured and receiving treatment as a result of the shooting.

The suspect is at large as of the police's last update.

13News Now has reached out for an update on the incident and will update this story as soon as we have more information.