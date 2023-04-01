VSP: Woman killed after being struck on Eastern Shore; Black Jeep with NY plates flees scene

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A 38-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit and run incident on Virginia’s Eastern Shore Friday night, and Virginia State Police are trying to locate the vehicle believed to have run her over.



According to a spokesperson, VSP responded to Route 13 at the intersection of Route 175 in Accomack County - north of Wallops Island and south of the Maryland border, just before 8 p.m.



Their investigation determined that Latasha Blake, of Pocomoke, Maryland, was “illegally crossing” Route 13 on foot at that location when she was initially struck by a 2001 Impala.



The 74-year-old driver had the green light when he began to cross the intersection.He tried to avoid the pedestrian, but couldn't completely and the impact from his car knocked Ms. Blake to the ground.



Then, a second vehicle - described as a black Jeep with a New York registration that was following behind the Impala - then struck and ran over her.



The driver of the Jeep failed to stop and continued traveling southbound on Route 13.



The spokesperson said that, while Ms. Blake was injured when the first vehicle struck her, it was the Jeep's impact which killed her.



Virginia State Police continue to investigate the incident.