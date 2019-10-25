NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police said a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting.

Police said they were called to a home in the 1300 block of 24th Street at 10:03 Thursday night.

When police arrived at the home they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She later died at the home.

A man was also injured at the home. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police haven't released any information about his condition.

There isn't any suspect information at this time, but police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

