Police: Woman shot to death in Cradock area of Portsmouth

The victim who died was a 46-year-old woman. Police haven't shared her identity yet.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Early Thanksgiving morning, the Portsmouth Police Department announced investigators were looking into a woman's death.

A Tweet from the department said police officers think the fatal shooting happened Wednesday night at 10:40 p.m., in the 20 block of Rodger Place. That's near the intersection of George Washington Highway and Victory Boulevard.

The victim who died was a 46-year-old woman. Police haven't shared her identity yet.

Investigators haven't said if there's a suspect in this case yet, but said they'd share more information when they have it.

If you know anything that could help detectives solve this homicide, call the Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.