Police: 26-year-old woman shot and killed on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

Newport News police said they were called to a shooting shortly before 2:30 a.m. They found a woman who had serious injuries.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News early Sunday morning.

In a press release, the Newport News Police Department said they were called to a shooting in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive shortly before 2:30 a.m. That's near Warwick Boulevard and Colony Road.

At the location of the shooting, officers found a woman who had serious injuries.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died. The police department didn't say who the woman was. They also don't have suspect information.

If you know anything about this incident, you can call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or visit P3tips.com.