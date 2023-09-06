Woman pleads guilty to stabbing her two children, killing one of them

Sarah Ganoe pleaded guilty to several charges, including second-degree murder, child abuse, and assault, according to online court documents.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News woman who admitted to stabbing her two children and killing one of them in 2021 pleaded guilty to several charges Friday morning.

Sarah Ganoe pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, assault that injured the victim, and two counts of child abuse with serious injury, according to online court documents.

Two counts of shooting and stabbing in the commission of a felony were nolle prossed, meaning the charges were set aside but could be reinstated at a later time.

The incident happened on May 10, 2021, in the 300 block of Hilltop Drive.

According to court documents, on that day, Ganoe sent a voice text to her fiancé telling him "not to be sad, but the house would be bloody when he got home."

The documents said her fiancé John Howard rushed home and called 911, beating paramedics to the scene.

Howard found Ganoe, their infant son Zell Howard and 8-year-old Winter Ganoe on the bed in the master bedroom.

Zell had multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen, court documents say. The baby died at the scene after paramedics tried to save him.