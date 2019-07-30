NORFOLK, Va. — A New Jersey woman pleaded guilty today to possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Court documents said 32-year-old Antonella Maria Barba of Point Pleasant was parked in downtown Norfolk at approximately 11:05 p.m. in October of 2018 when she was approached by law enforcement.

A dog handler screened Barba’s rental vehicle with a drug dog. The K9 officer searched Barba’s rental vehicle and discovered a closed shoebox in plain view on the front passenger floorboard.

The officer opened the shoebox and discovered a plastic bag containing a large quantity of a white, rock-like substance.

Barba admitted she had landed at Washington-Dulles at around 4 p.m. on a flight from Los Angeles, and that she rented a car there and drove to Norfolk.

The substance seized from Barba’s rental car was submitted to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Savannah Laboratory for forensic analysis, where a scientist determined the substance to be fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, with a total weight of 830.9 grams.

Barba faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison when sentenced on November 21. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

RELATED: Man pleads guilty to illegally reentering the United States

RELATED: Hampton man pleads guilty to 2016 armed carjacking