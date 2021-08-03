Woman tells police she was robbed at gunpoint during transaction with friend in James City Co.

Authorities are investigating after a 47-year-old woman told police she was robbed while attempting to loan a friend $50.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Detectives are investigating after a woman called authorities about being robbed.

James City County police said they were called by a 47-year-old woman on Monday, March 8 around 3 a.m. saying that she had been robbed during a financial transaction with a friend.

The woman told police that her friend, 24-year-old Courtney Niles, from Hampton, called her asking to borrow $50. When the woman agreed to loan Niles the money, she mentioned that she needed to go to the ATM to withdraw the funds.

When Niles arrived to pick the woman up from her house located on London Company Way to take her to the ATM, she had two guys with her. They went to the ATM inside of the 7-Eleven in the 1800 block of Jamestown Road and took her back home.

As they were pulling up in the area of the woman's home, the two guys pulled out guns and forced her to give them her ATM card. They held her down so she wouldn't be able to get out of the vehicle.

She was then assaulted by Niles and was eventually able to get away to safety to call the police.

Authorities conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. One of the people involved in the incident was no longer in the vehicle at that time, but officers took the three others to the Law Enforcement Center for interrogation.

Officers said they found firearms, firearm accessories and narcotics inside the seized vehicle, during a search at the Law Enforcement Center.

Bailey Scott Strickland, 25, from Yorktown was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and is facing multiple charges including robbery, abduction, and conspiracy to commit a felony.



Ryhem Sligh, 25, from Richmond was also taken to the same jail as Scott. He is facing multiple charges including an armed robbery and abduction charge.

Police said charges are still pending for Niles and her role in the incident.

The victim had minor injuries and is expected to be okay.