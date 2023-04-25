Woman seriously hurt in shooting on Amelia Avenue in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman was seriously hurt in a shooting in Portsmouth late Monday night, police said.
The shooting happened near the 900 block of Amelia Avenue, which is near the area of Portsmouth City Park. The Portsmouth Police Department tweeted about it shortly before midnight.
According to police, the woman's injuries were life-threatening and she was taken to a hospital to be treated.
The police department didn't share information about any possible suspects or what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information about what happened can call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit an anonymous online tip through P3 Tips.