Woman severely injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting in Newport News that landed one woman in the hospital with serious injuries.
Officers were called to the 3000 block of Marshall Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.
They arrived to find a woman with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital with a reportedly life-threatening injury.
No suspect information has been released at this time, but police are still looking into the incident.
Anyone with any information about this crime is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.