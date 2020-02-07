Woman severely injured in Newport News shooting

Police said the woman was shot once on Marshall Avenue and that her injury is life-threatening.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting in Newport News that landed one woman in the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Marshall Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find a woman with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital with a reportedly life-threatening injury.

No suspect information has been released at this time, but police are still looking into the incident.