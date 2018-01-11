HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — A woman is dead in Hampton after a shooting on Thursday.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Friendly Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Arriving officers found an adult woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have a motive at this time, nor any suspect information available. Police said in a news release that "this does appear to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence."

If you have any information about this shooting, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can remain anonymous.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC