Police: Woman shot and seriously wounded in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman was shot and seriously injured Saturday afternoon in Hampton, and police are investigating the circumstances.



According to a department spokesperson, Hampton Police were dispatched at around 12:45 to a location on LaSalle Avenue about a block south of Settlers Landing Road in response to a report of someone having been shot. When they arrived on that scene, they found a woman who was severely wounded. She was taken to a local hospital by medics.



Police did not provide any possible motive or circumstances, nor did they provide any information about a possible suspect.



Anyone who has information that will assist police is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by using thei secure tip form at P3Tips.com.