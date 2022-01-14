Woman killed in London Oaks apartment complex in Portsmouth

Police tweeted that the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Virginia Ave. The woman died in London Oaks Apartments.

Police said a someone shot and killed a woman Friday afternoon.

The Portsmouth Police Department tweeted that the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Virginia Ave. shortly after 1:30 p.m. Her body was at London Oaks Apartments.

By midafternoon, officers still were investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting. They had not said if they had any idea who was responsible for it.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Crime Line tipsters can remain anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.